ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANSS. Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $327.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.69 and a 200-day moving average of $329.05. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in ANSYS by 20.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 499,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,079,000 after purchasing an additional 84,353 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 59.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in ANSYS by 392.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $128,089,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $356,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

