Antonio P. Smyth Sells 4,898 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.90. The stock had a trading volume of 247,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,941. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 580.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.3% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.