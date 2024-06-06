Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 45,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

