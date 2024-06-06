Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Major Shareholder Sells $631,500.00 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Applied Therapeutics Price Performance
APLT traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 574,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,916. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $514.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.88.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after buying an additional 677,500 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,865,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 198.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,414,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266,179 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 5,574,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
