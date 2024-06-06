AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.85 and last traded at $86.58. 1,088,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,238,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. AppLovin’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 12,755 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $1,007,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,236,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,711,904.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at $22,931,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,722,024 shares of company stock worth $1,476,624,224. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $7,334,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $2,284,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 4,805.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

