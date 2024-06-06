Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Trading Down 3%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 156,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,147,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of $632.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 572.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.