Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 54.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.48%.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe purchased 3,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $50,248.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,828.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.4% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.0% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 20,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

