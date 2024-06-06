Armistice Capital LLC Buys 1,308,000 Shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Coeptis Therapeutics worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Coeptis Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of COEP opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

Get Coeptis Therapeutics alerts:

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.