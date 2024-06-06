Armistice Capital LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Armistice Capital LLC cut its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 35,155 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Crocs worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 312.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Crocs by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 33,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 60,725.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Crocs by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $220,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,653 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,664.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $220,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,664.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,102 shares of company stock worth $2,493,172 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $148.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.97. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.27 and a 200-day moving average of $118.41.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CROX. Raymond James raised their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

