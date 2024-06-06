Armistice Capital LLC Has $5.70 Million Stake in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,088,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyra Therapeutics were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyra Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ LYRA opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LYRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.34% and a negative net margin of 4,099.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYRA shares. HC Wainwright lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Lyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

