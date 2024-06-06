Armistice Capital LLC Has $8.60 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Armistice Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,408 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $455.80 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.74 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $478.42 and a 200 day moving average of $547.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

