Armistice Capital LLC Invests $3.72 Million in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Dine Brands Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE DIN opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $591.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.73. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $65.49.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $206.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 36.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

