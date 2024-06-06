Armistice Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 908.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.87.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $151.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -275.73 and a beta of 1.33. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,178.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,081 shares of company stock valued at $12,840,253 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

