Armistice Capital LLC Sells 1,320,497 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320,497 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SentinelOne worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SentinelOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after buying an additional 162,846 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in SentinelOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $17.35 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $197,874.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,958.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,032,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,205,007 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

