ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

ARR stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.01 million, a PE ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.51. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $141.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 454.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

