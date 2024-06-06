ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Plans $0.32 Annual Dividend

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3209 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

ASE Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 60.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. ASE Technology has a payout ratio of 72.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ASE Technology to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

ASE Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ASX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. 5,190,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,774. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

