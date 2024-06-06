AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Trading Up 14.3%

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 63,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

AsiaBaseMetals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$5.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raj Chowdhry acquired 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,125.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 328,000 shares of company stock worth $34,385. Insiders own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About AsiaBaseMetals

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 1,996 hectares located in British Columbia. AsiaBaseMetals Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

