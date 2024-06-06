Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Gap Up to $205.52

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $205.52, but opened at $210.54. Aspen Technology shares last traded at $210.54, with a volume of 1,045 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair raised Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.24 and its 200 day moving average is $201.91.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,856,000 after acquiring an additional 304,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,309,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,721,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,247,000 after buying an additional 124,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after buying an additional 119,102 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.