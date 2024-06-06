ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

Shares of AACG opened at $0.85 on Monday. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.02.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

