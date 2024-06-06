ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$45.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.92.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$40.40 on Friday. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$32.90 and a twelve month high of C$42.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41. The company has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$38.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.98.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

