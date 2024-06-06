Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp cut its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Atkore worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATKR

Atkore Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ATKR stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.73. 523,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,128. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.76.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.98%.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.