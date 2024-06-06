AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 0.7%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.14. Approximately 7,684,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 36,989,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

Get AT&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.