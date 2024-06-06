Avalanche Trading Down 0.6% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.50 or 0.00051334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $14.35 billion and approximately $311.19 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00010664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017193 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00012159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,585,214 coins and its circulating supply is 393,238,844 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

