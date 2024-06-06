Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.54% of Avista worth $14,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $2,841,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $966,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Avista by 30.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 17,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVA. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.52. 433,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,335. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.49. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.34 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.84%.

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $61,557.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,387.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avista news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,071.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at $401,387.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.