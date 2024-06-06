Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 964.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46,758 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of Axcelis Technologies worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,105,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,892,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,425,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,924,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $23,445,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,921. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.47 and its 200 day moving average is $117.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.54. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

