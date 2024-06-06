AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Position Lifted by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 135.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of AxoGen worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 68,001 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 107,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 534.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AXGN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.04. 276,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,272. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.06. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

Insider Activity at AxoGen

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 4,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $35,159.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 4,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $35,159.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 39,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $301,670.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,891 shares of company stock valued at $383,163. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

