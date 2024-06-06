Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Trading Down 6.3%

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 719,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 784,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Azitra Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Azitra had a negative return on equity of 237.52% and a negative net margin of 1,644.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azitra
Azitra Company Profile
Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azitra
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Azitra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azitra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.