Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Trading Down 6.3%

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 719,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 784,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Azitra Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Azitra had a negative return on equity of 237.52% and a negative net margin of 1,644.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azitra

Azitra Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Azitra stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in Azitra, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR Free Report ) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Azitra worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

