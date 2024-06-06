B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTO. CIBC reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$3.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.18 and a one year high of C$5.24.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of C$622.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.3689788 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -440.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$57,296.25. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$582,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$57,296.25. Insiders have sold a total of 355,874 shares of company stock worth $1,371,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

