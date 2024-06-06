Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 10th

Shares of Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, June 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

Baijiayun Group Stock Performance

Shares of RTC remained flat at $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 247,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,750. Baijiayun Group has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

About Baijiayun Group

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.

