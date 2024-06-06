Banana Gun (BANANA) Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for about $40.21 or 0.00056814 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Banana Gun has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $104.28 million and $2.40 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,480 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,107.44264639 with 2,593,479.6058961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 40.2873184 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $3,209,869.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

