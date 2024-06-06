Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Daryl Raiford Sells 7,600 Shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daryl Raiford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Daryl Raiford sold 13,410 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $268,334.10.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Daryl Raiford sold 805 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $16,422.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 145,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,784. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 52,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

