Barclays Downgrades Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) to Underweight

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $122.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Allegion stock opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. Allegion has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $136.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.63 and a 200 day moving average of $123.99.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 255.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 153.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

