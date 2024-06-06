Barclays Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $338.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $395.00 to $338.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.77.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock traded up $15.40 on Thursday, reaching $323.67. 7,833,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $293.03 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 39,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 125.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 148.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.