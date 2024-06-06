Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,496.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $462.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,605,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,593,910. The business has a fifty day moving average of $441.29 and a 200 day moving average of $426.27. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $464.50.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

