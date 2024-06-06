Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,497 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 2.0% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,912,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,168,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

