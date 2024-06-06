Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Invests $3.15 Million in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,318 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Celsius by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 324,049 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,081,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,261 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 187,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 133,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.82.

Celsius Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $75.04. 1,814,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,008. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,936,696 shares of company stock worth $122,957,409. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

