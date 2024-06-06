Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Purchases 279 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 1.3% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.36. 160,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,511. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.