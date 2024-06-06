Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Raises Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 173,628 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 92.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.10.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,649,325. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $131.07. 960,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,623. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $192.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.50 and a 200-day moving average of $116.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.