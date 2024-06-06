Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Sells 46 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 69.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $388.81. 1,106,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.82. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $400.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

