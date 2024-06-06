Beldex Price Hits $0.0344 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $221.48 million and $652,420.83 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.51 or 0.05392307 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00051714 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00015019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00017099 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00002931 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,782,651 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,402,651 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.