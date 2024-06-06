BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU) Shares Up 3%

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.36 and last traded at C$29.30. Approximately 115,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 75,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.46.
BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Up 3.0 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.08.
