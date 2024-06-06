Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Trading 38.3% Higher

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 38.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. 791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Bilfinger Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56.

Bilfinger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.2483 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Bilfinger’s previous dividend of $0.18. Bilfinger’s dividend payout ratio is presently -130.69%.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, and nuclear fusion services.

