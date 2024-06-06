Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.05

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.05 and last traded at $63.05, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.05.
Bitcoin Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09.
Bitcoin Group Company Profile
Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.
