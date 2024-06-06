BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.01 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012008 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001253 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,412.20 or 0.99998804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00107953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004002 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,107,155,696 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000304 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.