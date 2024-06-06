Bittensor (TAO) Price Reaches $426.45 on Major Exchanges

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 6th. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and approximately $45.73 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for about $426.45 or 0.00602142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bittensor alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,894,126 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,890,196. The last known price of Bittensor is 411.10745325 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $43,630,285.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bittensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bittensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.