Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Mudita Advisors LLP

Mudita Advisors LLP trimmed its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Black Stone Minerals accounts for approximately 8.4% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mudita Advisors LLP owned approximately 0.34% of Black Stone Minerals worth $12,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSM. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 56,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 9,778.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BSM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.04. 190,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSM

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.