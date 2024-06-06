BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Purchases $95,460.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL opened at $47.83 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.96, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BL shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth $59,530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,380,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after acquiring an additional 642,772 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackLine by 855.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after acquiring an additional 588,245 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $21,853,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $16,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

