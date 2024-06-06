BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Purchases $95,460.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BlackLine Stock Performance
Shares of BL opened at $47.83 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.96, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth $59,530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,380,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after acquiring an additional 642,772 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackLine by 855.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after acquiring an additional 588,245 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $21,853,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $16,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.
About BlackLine
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
