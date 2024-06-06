BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN BHV opened at $10.94 on Thursday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $12.08.
About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
