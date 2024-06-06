BloombergSen Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

BloombergSen Inc. trimmed its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Asana accounts for approximately 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Asana by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,705,000 after purchasing an additional 434,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $7,500,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Asana by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 232,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Asana by 8,952.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 96,146 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Asana by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 202,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 92,387 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,832.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $69,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,832.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.83. 1,843,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Asana

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.