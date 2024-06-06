BloombergSen Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

BloombergSen Inc. cut its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up about 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after buying an additional 100,787 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after buying an additional 1,052,198 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 139,450 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,181 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.07. 3,576,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,067. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $143.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.62, a P/E/G ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $9,319,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,281.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,235 shares of company stock valued at $58,322,937. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

